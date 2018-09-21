WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy, cool and breezy Friday night with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, clearing and cool. High: 66, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence update: Florence floods prompt new evacuations
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash, report says
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week
Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail
VIDEO: Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
New fire commissioner announced
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Show More
Bulldog stolen from Orland Park pet store
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
More News