Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy, cool and breezy Friday night with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, clearing and cool. High: 66, Low: 49
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 55
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 64
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49
