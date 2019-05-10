Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool with a lake breeze Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool, with a lake breeze Friday. Highs from the low-60s to the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: 40s by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43

Saturday: Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Patchy, light rain. High: 55, Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 44

Tuesday: Nice!. High: 70, Low: 58

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 49

Thursday: Clearing up. High: 72, Low: 51


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd in Kenosha shooting that killed girl, 16, wounded mother
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Family of Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash celebrates his birthday
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
6 teens charged in 4 pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School
Show More
EXIT INTERVIEW: Exclusive sit down with just-departed Kim Foxx top staffer
Meet the winner of this free comic book store competition
Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home
Cancer survivor pays it forward donating scarves for cancer patients
Rap Sheet Day helps Chicagoans clear past offenses from their criminal records
More TOP STORIES News