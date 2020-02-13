Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday night. Lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 68, Low: 54

Friday: Stay showers possible. High: 71, Low: 56

Saturday: Partly cloudy, evening storms. High: 78, Low: 6

Sunday: Mostly sunny, humid, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 76, Low: 61

Wednesday: More rain. High: 80, Low: 64


