Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Hot with isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 72

Tuesday: Humid with few showers, storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 89, Low: 74

Thursday: Heat index of 100-105 degrees. High: 95, Low: 77

Friday: May reach 100 degrees. High: 98, Low: 76

Saturday: Hot. Isolated storms possible again. High: 95, Low: 75

Sunday Few storms. High: 89, Low: 71


