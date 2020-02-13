Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, few storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few storms Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 67

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 86, Low: 69

Sunday: Warm, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Monday: Partly cloudy, stray storms. High 88, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 86, Low: 68


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
