Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, fog near the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with fog near the lake Friday night. Lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s.
Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 54
Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 49
Monday: Stray shower early then clearing. High: 59, Low: 48
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 49
Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 54
Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 70, Low: 55
Friday: Warm and very nice. High: 78, Low: 59
