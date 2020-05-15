Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, fog near the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with fog near the lake Friday night. Lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 54

Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 49

Monday: Stray shower early then clearing. High: 59, Low: 48

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 70, Low: 55

Friday: Warm and very nice. High: 78, Low: 59


