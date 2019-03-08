Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Friday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy Friday.. Highs in the upper-30s.

Friday: Cloudy.. High: 37, Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain storms. High: 45, Low: 34

Sunday: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 23

Monday: Chilly and breezy. High: 38, Low: 23

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 50, Low: 47

Thursday: Windy and mild. High: 50, Low: 36



