Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy Friday.. Highs in the upper-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy.. High: 37, Low: 27: Mostly cloudy with rain storms. High: 45, Low: 34: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 23: Chilly and breezy. High: 38, Low: 23: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 50, Low: 47: Windy and mild. High: 50, Low: 36