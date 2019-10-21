Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, gusty wind Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with gusty winds Monday night. Lows in the mid-40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with brief showers. High: 50, Low: 39
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy with rain late. High: 57, Low: 40
Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain early. High: 52, Low: 34
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly with a frosty morning. High: 51, Low: 35
Saturday: Sunny, quiet. High: 56, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High: 54, Low: 44
Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 48
