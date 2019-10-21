Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, gusty wind Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with gusty winds Monday night. Lows in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with brief showers. High: 50, Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy with rain late. High: 57, Low: 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain early. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly with a frosty morning. High: 51, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, quiet. High: 56, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High: 54, Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 48



