Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, hot Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the 90s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Hot with isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 72
Tuesday: Humid with few showers, storms. High: 88, Low: 71
Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 89, Low: 74
Thursday: Heat index of 100-105 degrees. High: 95, Low: 77
Friday: May reach 100 degrees. High: 98, Low: 76
Saturday: Hot. Isolated storms possible again. High: 95, Low: 75
Sunday Few storms. High: 89, Low: 71
