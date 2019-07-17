Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, humid, isolated showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and humid Wednesday with isolated storms. Highs around 90.

Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 90, Low: 76

Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 78

Friday: Heat index of 105-110 degrees. High: 99, Low: 80

Saturday: Hot with evening storms. High: 98, Low: 75

Sunday Scattered storms, cooler by the lake. High: 91, Low: 66

Monday: Cooler, with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62

Tuesday: Warm with possible showers. High: 84, Low: 64


