Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, isolated storms Thursday night. Lows in the high 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 70, Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 74, Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 62



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
