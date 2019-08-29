Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, isolated storms Thursday night. Lows in the high 50s.
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 59
Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 70, Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 74, Low: 62
Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 65
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 59
Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 62
