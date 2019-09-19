Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated rain possible Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain Thursday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 74, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 73, Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, storms possible. High: 76, Low: 62



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows suspect minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
Over 2,200 fetuses found on Crete property of deceased abortion doctor
CTA sees rise in violent crimes this year despite more security cameras
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Mother of special needs son provides resources for others
Show More
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
Viral video shows bikers line up at little girl's lemonade stand
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Downton Abbey star premiers at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
More TOP STORIES News