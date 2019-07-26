Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a possible isolated shower. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 90, Low: 73

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 80, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64


