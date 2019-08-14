Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms Wednesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Isolated storms end early Wednesday evening, followed by partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 79, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 84, Low: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 89, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Hotly, partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 68



