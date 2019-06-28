Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms, hot Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with isolated storms and hot Friday. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Hot, sunny with isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 84, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 81, Low: 70


