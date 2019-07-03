Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms to the south, west

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, isolated storms to the south and west Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 63

Sunday Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 72


