Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 88, Low: 72

Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 90, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 66


