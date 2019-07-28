Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 88, Low: 72
Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 90, Low: 72
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 63
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 61
Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 66
