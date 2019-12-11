Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow south and west Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, windy and light morning snow to areas to the south and west Wednesday. Highs in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Flurries early, cold. High: 24, Low: 18

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, breezy: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries late. High: 39, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain to snow. High: 36, Low: 17

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 26, Low: 15

Monday: Cloudy, flurries late. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 20



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
