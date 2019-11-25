Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, mild Monday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 52, Low: 32

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High: 48, Low: 44

Wednesday: Chance of rain early. High: 53, Low: 27

Thursday: Clouds increase. High: 39, Low: 33

Friday: Light wintry mix to rain possible. High: 58, Low: 31

Saturday: Warmer, rain. High: 58, Low: 31

Sunday: Light snow. High: 37, Low: 24



