Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, mild overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly sunny, morning showers. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pop up storms. High: 77, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Brief storms. High: 82, Low: 66



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
