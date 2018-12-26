WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and quiet Wednesday with highs in the low- to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 41, Low: 36
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 49, Low: 44

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder. High: 45, Low: 29

Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 35, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 22

