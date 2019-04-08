Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and mild Monday night with lows in the mid- to upper-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cold with a rain/snow mix. High: 40, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered strong storms. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Windy, cloudy with light rain and flurries. High: 45, Low: 34

Saturday Partly cloudy, not as brisk. High: 52, Low: 36

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 55, Low: 46



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
