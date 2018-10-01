WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, morning showers Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with morning showers Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers. High: 68, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, summer-like. High: 83, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Warm with storms at night. High: 82, Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 62


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Indonesia tsunami toll tops 400 amid search for survivors
More Weather
Top Stories
6 injured, including infant and child, in 4-car crash in Englewood
Consumer alert: Hundreds of Illinois car buyers report missing titles each year
Antioch man charged with sexual battery at Walmart
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Plainfield trustees approve controversial warehouse development
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
Cubs to face Colorado Rockies in NL Wild Card game Tuesday
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Show More
Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Hillary Clinton campaigns for governor hopeful JB Pritzker
Former Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 children over 12 years
Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts
More News