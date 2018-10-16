Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, not as cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy, but not as cold as Monday night. Overnight temps will be in the 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 49, Low: 32
Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 42
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 56, Low: 42
Saturday: Scattered rain. High: 50, Low: 31
Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 47, Low: 38
Monday: A little warmer. High: 56, Low: 40
Tuesday: Chilly again. High: 54, Low: 36
