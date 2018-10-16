WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, not as cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy, but not as cold as Monday night. Overnight temps will be in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 42

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 56, Low: 42

Saturday: Scattered rain. High: 50, Low: 31

Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: A little warmer. High: 56, Low: 40

Tuesday: Chilly again. High: 54, Low: 36


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
