Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy overnight, patchy frost west

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy overnight with patchy frost west. Lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 32

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms. High: 63, Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms. High: 72, Low: 45

Wednesday: Cloudy, some storms. High: 67, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 51, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 49, Low: 38



