Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with more patchy dense fog Monday night. Lows in the low- to mid-60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with fog, cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 65
Thursday: Hot with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 67
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 64
Sunday: Cloudy and rainy at times. High: 76, Low: 59
Monday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 78, Low: 57
