Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, PM rain chance South Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy with a PM rain chance South Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 47, Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered showers late. High: 57, Low: 46

Thursday: Some rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Friday: Rain likely. High: 44, Low: 44

Saturday: Morning rain. High: 53, Low: 39

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 39, Low: 32

Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 38



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
