Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, PM rain chance South Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy with a PM rain chance South Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 47, Low: 35
Wednesday: Scattered showers late. High: 57, Low: 46
Thursday: Some rain. High: 49, Low: 39
Friday: Rain likely. High: 44, Low: 44
Saturday: Morning rain. High: 53, Low: 39
Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 39, Low: 32
Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 38
