Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rain possible to the north

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with a chance of rain further north Monday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with possible isolated rain. High: 83, Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid, overnight rain possible. High: 92, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 75, Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 70, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny with rain to the south. High: 74, Low: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 76, Low: 62

