Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rain to the south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and rain to the south Wednesday night. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, brief sprinkle. High: 87, Low: 67

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, less humid. High: 77, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 56

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 62

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 67

Wednesday: A few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60


