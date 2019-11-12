Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with slowly rising temperatures Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 28, Low: 23: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 19: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 36, Low: 24: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 26: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy with light rain, snow. High: 42, Low: 32: Mostly sunny and still chilly. High: 43, Low: 34