Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with slowly rising temperatures Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 28, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 19
Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 36, Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 26
Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, snow. High: 42, Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still chilly. High: 43, Low: 34
