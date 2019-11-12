Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with slowly rising temperatures Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 28, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 36, Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 26

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, snow. High: 42, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still chilly. High: 43, Low: 34



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
