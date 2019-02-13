WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with rising temperatures Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, snow late. High: 44, Low: 14

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, chilly. High: 23, Low: 14

Saturday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 21

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 18

Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 29, Low: 16

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 30, Low: 18

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, snow possible. High: 31, Low: 19

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
