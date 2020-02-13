Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Saturday, storms possible south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Saturday, with storms possible south. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms possible south. High: 86, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84, Low: 69

Monday: A few storms. High 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 70

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 68



