CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Saturday, with storms possible south. Highs in the upper 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms possible south. High: 86, Low: 67
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84, Low: 69
Monday: A few storms. High 90, Low: 71
Tuesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 68
Thursday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 70
Friday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Saturday, storms possible south
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News