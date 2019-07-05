Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, scattered storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with scattered storms Friday night, lows around 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Sunday Sunny and less humid, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 60

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, more humid. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
