Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, scattered storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with scattered storms Friday night, lows around 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62
Sunday Sunny and less humid, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 60
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, more humid. High: 88, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
