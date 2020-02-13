Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, showers end early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with showers ending early. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 64

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms late. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, a few storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 69

Monday: Humid with hit-or-miss storms. High 86, Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid with hit-or-miss storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
