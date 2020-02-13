Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, showers end early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with showers ending early. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.
Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 64
Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms late. High: 90, Low: 70
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, a few storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Sunday: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 69
Monday: Humid with hit-or-miss storms. High 86, Low: 68
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid with hit-or-miss storms. High: 87, Low: 69
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 65
