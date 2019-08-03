Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy skies overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. High: 83, Low: 65

Sunday Sunny with isolated showers. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67

Friday: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 64


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
