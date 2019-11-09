Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, not as cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 43, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly sunny, record cold, lake effect snow. High: 31, Low: 12

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 24, Low: 8

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 24

Saturday: Colder. High: 34, Low: 26



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
1 killed in I-55 crash; OB lanes shut down near LaGrange
Roofer seriously injured in Lake View fire
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Chicago man charged with falsely reporting gunman at college
Barnaby's Family Inn damaged by fire in Northbrook
Show More
Woman found after being abducted, raped and 'left to die' in desert
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Yale grad no longer living on streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Man found dead in alley with neck slashed
Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse
More TOP STORIES News