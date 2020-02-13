Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and still chilly Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then storms at night. High: 65, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 57

Sunday: Showers end early, then partly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny, dry. High: 70, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and war. High: 77, Low: 57


