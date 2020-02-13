Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and still chilly Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny then storms at night. High: 65, Low: 51
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 57
Friday: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 57
Sunday: Showers end early, then partly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 49
Monday: Sunny, dry. High: 70, Low: 46
Tuesday: Sunny and war. High: 77, Low: 57
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Group supports families of first responders who died in line of duty, including coronavirus fatalities