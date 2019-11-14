Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still cold Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, still cold Thursday night with lows in the low 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 36, Low: 24

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 38, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, flurries. High: 40, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 41, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 43, Low: 35

Thursday: Scattered rain. High: 47, Low: 33



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Chicago casino bill fails in Springfield
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 3 in Chicago
Police seek suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Little Village
Lightfoot proposes reducing penalties for marijuana use in Chicago
Show More
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Racist video sparks fight at Tinley Park high school
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Cigarette smoking falls to record low in the United States: Report
Marist Red Hawks prepare for rematch against 8A powerhouse Loyola in playoffs
More TOP STORIES News