CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Thursday with storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler, with highs around 80.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with late storms. High: 80, Low: 69
Friday: Breezy, falling humidity. High: 78, Low: 59
Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65
Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 68
Monday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Tuesday: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70
Wednesday: Hot, hazy. High: 90, Low: 71
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms in the evening Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News