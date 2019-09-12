Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms in the evening Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Thursday with storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler, with highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with late storms. High: 80, Low: 69

Friday: Breezy, falling humidity. High: 78, Low: 59

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 68

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Tuesday: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Hot, hazy. High: 90, Low: 71



