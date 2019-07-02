Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms late Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and hot with storms late Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Hot with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Sunday Mostly sunny with stray storms. High: 81, Low: 26

Monday: Sunny and finally dry. High: 80, Low: 64


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
