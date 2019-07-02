Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms late Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and hot with storms late Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Hot with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 72
Friday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 69
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66
Sunday Mostly sunny with stray storms. High: 81, Low: 26
Monday: Sunny and finally dry. High: 80, Low: 64
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News