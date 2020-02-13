Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray showers early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with stray showers earlier in the evening. Lows in the upper-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, humid, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 67: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 52: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 69, Low: 47: Sunny, cool. High: 67, Low: 44: Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 59: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 63