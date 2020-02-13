Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray showers early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with stray showers earlier in the evening. Lows in the upper-60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 67
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 52
Saturday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 69, Low: 47
Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 67, Low: 44
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 59
Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 63
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News