Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray showers early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with stray showers earlier in the evening. Lows in the upper-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 52

Saturday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 69, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 67, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 59

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 63


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
