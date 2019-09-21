Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, stray showers overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 69

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 72, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 60

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 58

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Warm, windy. High: 82, Low: 62



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
