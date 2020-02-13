Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storms early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy Monday night with stray storms earlier in the evening but not widespread rain. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, numerous showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 73, Low: 52
Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 49
Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 76, Low: 54
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 57
