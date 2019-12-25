Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm for Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very warm for Christmas. Highs in the mid-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very mild Christmas. High: 55, Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm. High: 56, Low: 33
Friday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 45, Low: 33
Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow. High: 44, Low: 26
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, colder. High: 34, Low: 25
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 30
