Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, very warm Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very warm Monday night. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 70

Wednesday: Rainy and wet with falling temperatures. High: 72, Low: 59

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 50

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, dry. High: 66, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 62, Low: 47



