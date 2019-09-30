Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, very warm Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very warm Monday night. Lows around 70.
Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 70
Wednesday: Rainy and wet with falling temperatures. High: 72, Low: 59
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 48
Friday: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 49
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 50
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, dry. High: 66, Low: 49
Monday: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 62, Low: 47
