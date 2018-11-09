WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, very windy, cold

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy, very windy and cold with lows in the low-20s.

Saturday: Cold and blustery. High: 33, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and windy. High: 40, Low: 27

Monday: Flurries. High: 34, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 31, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 29

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High: 48, Low: 37


