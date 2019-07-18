Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm, muggy Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Thursday night. Lows in the upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Sunny, heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 97, Low: 82

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with evening storms. High: 99, Low: 73

Sunday Scattered rain early, heat breaks. High: 81, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 59

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 67


