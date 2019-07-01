Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warm Monday night, with lows in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72: Partly sunny, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 72: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 69Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66Mostly sunny with stray storms. High: 81, Low: 26: Sunny and finally dry. High: 80, Low: 64