Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warm Monday night, with lows in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Hot with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Sunday Mostly sunny with stray storms. High: 81, Low: 26

Monday: Sunny and finally dry. High: 80, Low: 64


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm
Chicagoan completes 'Explorer's Grand Slam' benefiting children's hospital
Show More
Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub in viral video
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Seldom-used blood test helps save northwest suburban girl's life
Chicago man falls off mountain, dies in NC
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
More TOP STORIES News