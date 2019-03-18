Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles early Monday evening. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Tuesday: A little warmer. 50, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 33

Thursday: Turning sunny, mild. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 47, Low: 31

Saturday Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 38

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: 57, Low: 42

Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 42



