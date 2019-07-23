Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a stray storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a stray storm Tuesday evening. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful, cooler by the lake. High: 82, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 87, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, hot, breezy. High: 90, Low: 70

Sunday Hot and more humid. High: 91, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees
Judge will release plea agreement in River North murder trial, co-defendant given 45 years
Videos show alleged abuse at organic dairy farm
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop
WATCH: Boy with no arms lands 24-inch box jump
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
Show More
USDA rule could affect food stamp eligibility for 3M
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
Neighbors form human chain to stop ICE from arresting man
VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
More TOP STORIES News