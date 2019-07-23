Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a stray storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a stray storm Tuesday evening. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.
Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful, cooler by the lake. High: 82, Low: 62
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84, Low: 64
Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 87, Low: 68
Saturday: Sunny, hot, breezy. High: 90, Low: 70
Sunday Hot and more humid. High: 91, Low: 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 67
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64
